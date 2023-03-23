Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $388.60K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.84% to $1.00. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QLGN posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$15.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2171, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7684.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39 employees. It has generated 122,907 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.37, operating margin was -400.85 and Pretax Margin of -316.46.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 17,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,202. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s President/CSO bought 30,000 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,500 in total.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.3) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -316.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.60% and is forecasted to reach -4.33 in the upcoming year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, QLGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach -1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., QLGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1229.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.83% that was higher than 81.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.