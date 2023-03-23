Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) average volume reaches $711.90K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on March 22, 2023, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) started slowly as it slid -5.71% to $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.75 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$5.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $236.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0346, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6665.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 40.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 35,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 247,693. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director sold 89,000 for 2.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,234. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,801,000 in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.45. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 30.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.1234.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.60% that was higher than 81.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.