Qudian Inc. (QD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.19% last month.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) on March 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.15, soaring 4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Within the past 52 weeks, QD’s price has moved between $0.69 and $2.18.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -34.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.50%. With a float of $176.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.96 million.

In an organization with 940 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.68, operating margin of -21.31, and the pretax margin is -46.14.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -58.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.96% during the next five years compared to -17.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Qudian Inc. (QD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 71.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1890, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0293. However, in the short run, Qudian Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2133. Second resistance stands at $1.2367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. The third support level lies at $1.0733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 295.38 million based on 253,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,730 K and income totals -52,480 K. The company made 23,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 71,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.