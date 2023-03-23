Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.69 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on March 22, 2023, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) started slowly as it slid -2.37% to $15.21. During the day, the stock rose to $16.28 and sunk to $15.105 before settling in for the price of $15.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $12.65-$35.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 327 employees. It has generated 4,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -888,407. The stock had 0.27 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -199.06, operating margin was -22516.44 and Pretax Margin of -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s President and CEO sold 14,000 shares at the rate of 20.55, making the entire transaction reach 287,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President and CEO sold 14,000 for 20.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 293,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in the upcoming year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1361.40.

In the same vein, RLAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.33% that was lower than 59.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.