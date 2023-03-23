Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) latest performance of -4.54% is not what was on cards

As on March 22, 2023, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) started slowly as it slid -4.54% to $54.50. During the day, the stock rose to $56.74 and sunk to $54.44 before settling in for the price of $57.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REXR posted a 52-week range of $48.74-$84.68.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 31.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 223 workers. It has generated 2,831,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 747,709. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.02, operating margin was +34.78 and Pretax Margin of +28.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 16,778 shares at the rate of 58.16, making the entire transaction reach 975,891 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 15,350 for 65.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,001,856. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,720 in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.98, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.78.

In the same vein, REXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., REXR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was better the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.62% that was higher than 30.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.