RPM International Inc. (RPM) 14-day ATR is 2.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.05% to $83.20. During the day, the stock rose to $86.43 and sunk to $83.18 before settling in for the price of $86.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPM posted a 52-week range of $74.56-$106.50.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16751 employees. It has generated 400,437 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,106. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.27, operating margin was +9.39 and Pretax Margin of +9.05.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. RPM International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s VP-Global Tax and Treasurer sold 16,000 shares at the rate of 99.79, making the entire transaction reach 1,596,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,546. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 65,000 for 92.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,019,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,050,706 in total.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPM International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPM International Inc. (RPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.18, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, RPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

[RPM International Inc., RPM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of RPM International Inc. (RPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.47% that was lower than 32.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.