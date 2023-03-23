Semantix Inc. (STIX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $101.60K

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) established initial surge of 1.16% at $4.36, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.41 and sunk to $4.07 before settling in for the price of $4.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STIX posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$11.34.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -250.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $462.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.51.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Semantix Inc. industry. Semantix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.86%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Semantix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -250.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Semantix Inc. (STIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

Technical Analysis of Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Semantix Inc., STIX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Semantix Inc. (STIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.63% that was higher than 139.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.