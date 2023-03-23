Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.75

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.63% to $7.84. During the day, the stock rose to $8.04 and sunk to $7.63 before settling in for the price of $7.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRG posted a 52-week range of $4.90-$14.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -15.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $476.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Seritage Growth Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.10%, in contrast to 48.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 120,462 shares at the rate of 12.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,518,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,079,538. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s 10% Owner sold 283,291 for 12.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,550,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,200,000 in total.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seritage Growth Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.40%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45.

In the same vein, SRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.25.

Technical Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

[Seritage Growth Properties, SRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.77% that was higher than 43.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.