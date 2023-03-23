Search
Steve Mayer
Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.96% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1792 and sunk to $0.166 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1832, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4494.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27 workers. It has generated 279,463 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -875,020. The stock had 3.52 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.40, operating margin was -195.90 and Pretax Margin of -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.03 million was inferior to the volume of 5.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0256.

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.79% that was higher than 134.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

