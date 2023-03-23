Sony Group Corporation (SONY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) flaunted slowness of -2.16% at $87.44, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $89.0699 and sunk to $87.43 before settling in for the price of $89.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONY posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$107.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.66.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.46) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sony Group Corporation (SONY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.79, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34.

In the same vein, SONY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sony Group Corporation, SONY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.23% that was lower than 30.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.