Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) average volume reaches $1.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on March 22, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) started slowly as it slid -3.66% to $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3801 and sunk to $0.3319 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANY posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$2.84.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -45.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 70.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3885, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4969.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 429 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -107.18, operating margin was -508.01 and Pretax Margin of -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sphere 3D Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.44%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 70.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.03.

In the same vein, ANY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sphere 3D Corp., ANY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was lower the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0402.

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.87% that was lower than 104.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.