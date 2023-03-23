Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) last month performance of -26.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.38 and sunk to $3.19 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $779.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.41.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.26%, in contrast to 18.96% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.63% that was lower than 71.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.