Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) last month performance of -26.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.38 and sunk to $3.19 before settling in for the price of $3.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $779.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.41.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.26%, in contrast to 18.96% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.63% that was lower than 71.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) surge 4.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.69% to $0.49. During the day,...
Read more

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Open at price of $6.71: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.24%...
Read more

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Moves -0.83% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) flaunted slowness of -0.83% at $53.93, as the Stock market unbolted on March 22, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.