SunOpta Inc. (STKL) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 22, 2023, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $7.50. During the day, the stock rose to $7.66 and sunk to $7.50 before settling in for the price of $7.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STKL posted a 52-week range of $4.85-$11.67.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -127.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $852.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1453 employees. It has generated 643,264 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,551. The stock had 10.87 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.66, operating margin was +3.26 and Pretax Margin of -1.27.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. SunOpta Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 62.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s SVP and GM sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 7.80, making the entire transaction reach 54,574 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,519. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Chief Quality Officer sold 6,788 for 8.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,821. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,040 in total.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -127.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunOpta Inc. (STKL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, STKL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SunOpta Inc., STKL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.78% that was lower than 53.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.