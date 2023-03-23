TAL Education Group (TAL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.51 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) set off with pace as it heaved 2.21% to $6.01. During the day, the stock rose to $6.0992 and sunk to $5.825 before settling in for the price of $5.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$10.45.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -828.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.77.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16200 employees. It has generated 271,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,131. The stock had 36.78 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -2.97 and Pretax Margin of -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -828.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [TAL Education Group, TAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.03% that was lower than 90.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.