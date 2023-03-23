The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) PE Ratio stood at $54.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) set off with pace as it heaved 6.87% to $30.34. During the day, the stock rose to $32.57 and sunk to $30.28 before settling in for the price of $28.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBX posted a 52-week range of $23.80-$53.46.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14400 employees. It has generated 206,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,257. The stock had 6.21 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.26, operating margin was +2.70 and Pretax Margin of +2.03.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 4,784 shares at the rate of 39.01, making the entire transaction reach 186,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,909. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 38.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,158,333. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,018 in total.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.86, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, GBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Greenbrier Companies Inc., GBX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.18% that was lower than 58.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.