Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.39% to $1.63. During the day, the stock rose to $1.79 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNST posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$6.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $161.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8528, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2094.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 3,809 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 10,703 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 313,026. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,547 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,317. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,230,181 in total.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, HNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, HNST]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.2006.

Raw Stochastic average of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 164.55% that was higher than 92.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

