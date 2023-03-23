The key reasons why Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is -63.78% away from 52-week high?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -9.66% at $5.33. During the day, the stock rose to $5.86 and sunk to $5.33 before settling in for the price of $5.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPS posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$14.72.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $895.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 44 employees. It has generated 1,631,818 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 132,182. The stock had 15.58 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.89, operating margin was +25.33 and Pretax Margin of +18.52.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Altus Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.40%, in contrast to 41.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER sold 4,725 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 34,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,871,708. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for 7.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,009,568 in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.10 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.33.

In the same vein, AMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.49% that was higher than 70.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.