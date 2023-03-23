The key reasons why LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is -37.78% away from 52-week high?

As on March 22, 2023, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.79% to $7.00. During the day, the stock rose to $7.28 and sunk to $6.56 before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFST posted a 52-week range of $4.22-$11.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5631 employees. It has generated 109,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,531. The stock had 8.37 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.52, operating margin was -23.98 and Pretax Margin of -27.08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 43,705 shares at the rate of 6.14, making the entire transaction reach 268,349 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,609,847. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 200 for 6.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,222. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,653,552 in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.08 while generating a return on equity of -14.07.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06.

In the same vein, LFST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.26 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.57% that was lower than 89.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.