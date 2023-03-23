Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is -99.39% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

As on March 22, 2023, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) remained unchanged at $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5698 and sunk to $0.515 before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBLA posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$87.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6006, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.4924.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$8.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$8.8) by $0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.40% and is forecasted to reach -14.95 in the upcoming year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, PBLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -90.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -14.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Panbela Therapeutics Inc., PBLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was lower the volume of 2.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1138.

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.23% that was lower than 175.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

