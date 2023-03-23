Search
Shaun Noe
Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) EPS is poised to hit 0.77 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $38.01. During the day, the stock rose to $39.32 and sunk to $37.97 before settling in for the price of $38.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNL posted a 52-week range of $33.57-$59.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.46, operating margin was +19.04 and Pretax Margin of +13.62.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Travel + Leisure Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 95.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s insider sold 2,650 shares at the rate of 37.51, making the entire transaction reach 99,402 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,411. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Director sold 2,069 for 37.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.92, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.71.

In the same vein, TNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

[Travel + Leisure Co., TNL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.41% that was higher than 36.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

