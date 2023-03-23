Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) EPS growth this year is 478.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) open the trading on March 22, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.15% to $510.00. During the day, the stock rose to $519.48 and sunk to $509.77 before settling in for the price of $515.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $330.80-$537.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 478.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $514.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $441.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 16500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.62, operating margin was +16.16 and Pretax Margin of +16.10.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s GC and Corporate Secretary sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 506.65, making the entire transaction reach 2,279,938 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,231. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 400 for 521.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,531 in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.68) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 71.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 478.20% and is forecasted to reach 27.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.23, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.33.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.02, a figure that is expected to reach 6.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

[Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.95% While, its Average True Range was 10.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.95% that was lower than 21.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.