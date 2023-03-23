Unum Group (UNM) EPS growth this year is 61.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.92% to $38.01. During the day, the stock rose to $39.47 and sunk to $37.99 before settling in for the price of $39.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNM posted a 52-week range of $30.00-$46.64.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 1.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.44.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10665 workers. It has generated 1,094,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.84 and Pretax Margin of +13.63.

Unum Group (UNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Unum Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 3,270 shares at the rate of 39.78, making the entire transaction reach 130,081 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,846. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for 45.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 454,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,305 in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.47) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unum Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unum Group (UNM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.84, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.40.

In the same vein, UNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Unum Group, UNM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group (UNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.89% that was higher than 37.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.