Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) plunge -2.09% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on March 22, 2023, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) started slowly as it slid -2.17% to $11.74. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $11.715 before settling in for the price of $12.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGR posted a 52-week range of $8.64-$14.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.06.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 536 employees. It has generated 2,831,059 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 302,071. The stock had 37.85 Receivables turnover and 1.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.70, operating margin was +24.08 and Pretax Margin of +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. Vector Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director sold 117,474 shares at the rate of 12.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,420,449 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 347,304. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director sold 7,400 for 13.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,415. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,630 in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.68, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.57.

In the same vein, VGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vector Group Ltd., VGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.75% that was higher than 32.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.