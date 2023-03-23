Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) 14-day ATR is 0.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.13% to $9.58. During the day, the stock rose to $9.85 and sunk to $9.23 before settling in for the price of $9.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VKTX posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$11.98.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $694.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.42.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.79%, in contrast to 35.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 45,000 shares at the rate of 2.47, making the entire transaction reach 111,195 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 111,250.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78.

In the same vein, VKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.55% that was lower than 110.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.