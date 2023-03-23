Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.64 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.46% to $163.71. During the day, the stock rose to $168.055 and sunk to $163.615 before settling in for the price of $166.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $137.54-$197.76.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11397 employees. It has generated 641,853 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,137. The stock had 7.74 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.29, operating margin was +14.25 and Pretax Margin of +10.77.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Vulcan Materials Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 180.00, making the entire transaction reach 360,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,970. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 3,377 for 165.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 557,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,970 in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.7) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.80, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.57.

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.39% While, its Average True Range was 4.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.78% that was higher than 28.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.