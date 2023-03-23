Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) return on Assets touches 7.23: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) started the day on March 22, 2023, with a price increase of 0.98% at $30.87. During the day, the stock rose to $31.70 and sunk to $30.85 before settling in for the price of $30.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $21.57-$39.31.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 10.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $515.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.66.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6200 workers. It has generated 954,677 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,742. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.24, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 32.14, making the entire transaction reach 964,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 349,341. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 32.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 379,341 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.20.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.66% that was lower than 40.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.