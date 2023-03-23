Search
Steve Mayer
Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) went down -0.80% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.80% to $33.69. During the day, the stock rose to $34.68 and sunk to $33.555 before settling in for the price of $33.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCC posted a 52-week range of $24.91-$42.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 322.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.29.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 97.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 32.01, making the entire transaction reach 48,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,500 for 34.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 289,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,545 in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 322.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in the upcoming year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.72, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.51.

In the same vein, HCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warrior Met Coal Inc., HCC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.67% that was lower than 47.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

