WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) EPS growth this year is -362.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2023, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) had a quiet start as it plunged -23.15% to $0.49. During the day, the stock rose to $0.567 and sunk to $0.4701 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAVD posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$6.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7178, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9833.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. It has generated 273,336 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,572. The stock had 9.68 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.71, operating margin was -12.45 and Pretax Margin of -14.65.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. WaveDancer Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s CEO bought 3,996 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 2,557 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,635,781. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s CEO bought 21,004 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,631,785 in total.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.53 while generating a return on equity of -11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

WaveDancer Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.30%.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, WAVD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56.

Technical Analysis of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

Going through the that latest performance of [WaveDancer Inc., WAVD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1681.

Raw Stochastic average of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 267.88% that was higher than 169.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.