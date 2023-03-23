Search
Shaun Noe
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.56

As on March 22, 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.93% to $45.92. During the day, the stock rose to $46.64 and sunk to $44.95 before settling in for the price of $45.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPM posted a 52-week range of $28.62-$51.90.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $452.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $450.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.94, operating margin was +47.85 and Pretax Margin of +62.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.10% institutional ownership.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +62.83 while generating a return on equity of 10.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.05, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.91.

In the same vein, WPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.75 million was better the volume of 2.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.01% that was higher than 36.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

