A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with American International Group Inc. (AIG) as it 5-day change was -6.04%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.26% to $47.16. During the day, the stock rose to $48.94 and sunk to $46.61 before settling in for the price of $48.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $46.77-$65.73.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 81.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $744.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $729.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.26.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. American International Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 80,000,000 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,680,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 501,145,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 720,000 in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

American International Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 81.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.69, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.45.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [American International Group Inc., AIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.40.

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.55% that was higher than 31.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.