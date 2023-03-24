Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with BioVie Inc. (BIVI) as it 5-day change was -22.17%

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.35% to $8.19. During the day, the stock rose to $9.70 and sunk to $8.15 before settling in for the price of $9.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIVI posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$14.38.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $305.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.41.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BioVie Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.47%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -598.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioVie Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioVie Inc. (BIVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06.

In the same vein, BIVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [BioVie Inc., BIVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.42% that was lower than 188.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

