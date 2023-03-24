A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Coupang Inc. (CPNG) as it 5-day change was 10.02%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) set off with pace as it heaved 2.67% to $14.61. During the day, the stock rose to $14.9215 and sunk to $14.51 before settling in for the price of $14.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $8.98-$21.38.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 53.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 63000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 326,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,461. The stock had 114.41 Receivables turnover and 2.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.88, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 18.26, making the entire transaction reach 3,652,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,651,928. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000,000 for 18.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 647,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 426,156,413 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coupang Inc., CPNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.37% that was lower than 58.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.