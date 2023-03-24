A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) as it 5-day change was -4.25%

As on March 23, 2023, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) started slowly as it slid -3.01% to $16.43. During the day, the stock rose to $17.36 and sunk to $16.20 before settling in for the price of $16.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $7.25-$22.26.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 151.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9200 employees. It has generated 224,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,820. The stock had 4.54 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.88, operating margin was +5.37 and Pretax Margin of +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,731 shares at the rate of 7.77, making the entire transaction reach 83,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,939. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for 7.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,157. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,485 in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 151.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 76.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $64.94, and its Beta score is 2.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.76.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.51 million was better the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.92% that was higher than 54.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.