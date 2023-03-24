Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 23, 2023, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.5185 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEVA posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$4.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -319.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6934, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2859.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 227 employees. It has generated 40,815 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -448,802. The stock had 2.89 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.04, operating margin was -1124.51 and Pretax Margin of -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,851 shares at the rate of 2.02, making the entire transaction reach 72,283 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,824,040. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for 2.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,859,891 in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -319.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.64.

In the same vein, AEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was better the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1475.

Raw Stochastic average of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.63% that was lower than 89.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.