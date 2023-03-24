Search
Shaun Noe
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.24 million

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.73% to $51.13. During the day, the stock rose to $51.745 and sunk to $50.41 before settling in for the price of $50.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$67.14.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $454.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.23.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6810 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.17, operating margin was +26.32 and Pretax Margin of +19.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.79, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 461.95.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

[Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.85% that was lower than 39.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

