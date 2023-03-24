Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) EPS is poised to hit 0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 0.01% at $98.71. During the day, the stock rose to $101.06 and sunk to $97.62 before settling in for the price of $98.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMZN posted a 52-week range of $81.43-$170.83.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $9.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1022.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.90.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Amazon.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.80%, in contrast to 60.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s CEO Amazon Web Services sold 2,299 shares at the rate of 100.34, making the entire transaction reach 230,691 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 138,320. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores sold 4,000 for 93.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 375,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 560,298 in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99.

In the same vein, AMZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days Average volume was 64.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 70.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.67% that was lower than 44.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) went down -27.64% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -27.64% to $0.89. During the...
Read more

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) last month volatility was 10.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) set off with pace as it heaved 7.88% to...
Read more

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) average volume reaches $1.10M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) remained unchanged at $1.88, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.