AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) volume hits 3.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.28% to $21.73. During the day, the stock rose to $21.98 and sunk to $21.17 before settling in for the price of $21.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$25.27.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30561 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.88, operating margin was +18.40 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.74, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.28.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

[AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.45% that was higher than 47.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.