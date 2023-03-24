Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.31

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.00% to $9.79. During the day, the stock rose to $10.12 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $9.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$11.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 122.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 586 workers. It has generated 1,690,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,727. The stock had 11.62 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.35, operating margin was +54.66 and Pretax Margin of +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.01, making the entire transaction reach 100,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,373. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director sold 242,868 for 10.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,547,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 122.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.44, and its Beta score is 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.22.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

[Antero Midstream Corporation, AM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.47% that was lower than 27.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.