Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) PE Ratio stood at $11.26: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.35% at $7.50. During the day, the stock rose to $7.91 and sunk to $7.44 before settling in for the price of $7.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCO posted a 52-week range of $6.23-$9.04.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 208.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 81256 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.99, operating margin was +7.00 and Pretax Margin of +6.26.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 42.50% institutional ownership.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 208.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.26, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.61.

In the same vein, ARCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.06% that was lower than 34.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.