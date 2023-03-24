Search
Sana Meer
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) last month volatility was 2.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on March 23, 2023, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.24% to $7.77. During the day, the stock rose to $7.85 and sunk to $7.68 before settling in for the price of $7.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$7.83.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97198 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.52, operating margin was +12.12 and Pretax Margin of +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.25, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.44.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.51 million was better the volume of 6.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.01% that was higher than 36.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

