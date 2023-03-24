Audacy Inc. (AUD) return on Assets touches -4.00: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.48% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1148 and sunk to $0.103 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUD posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$3.36.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2392, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4666.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3586 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 252,297 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,310. The stock had 4.67 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.31, operating margin was +4.44 and Pretax Margin of -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Audacy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 61.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s EVP & Chief Digital Officer bought 100,004 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 30,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,756. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for 0.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,206. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,944,388 in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Audacy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, AUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

[Audacy Inc., AUD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0246.

Raw Stochastic average of Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 277.61% that was higher than 140.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.