Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.1983: Right on the Precipice

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.98% at $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.10 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$1.05.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 47.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1204, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1983.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 11,000 shares at the rate of 0.19, making the entire transaction reach 2,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,434,182. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s 10% Owner bought 700 for 2.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,807,000 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.40%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0103.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.27% that was higher than 108.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.