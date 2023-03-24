Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Open at price of $0.7198: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on March 23, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) started slowly as it slid -0.23% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7297 and sunk to $0.6932 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$4.56.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 65.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $342.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8946, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2155.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 18.08% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.15 million was lower the volume of 6.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0442.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.74% that was lower than 75.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.