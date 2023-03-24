Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) last month performance of -17.48% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) flaunted slowness of -1.47% at $3.34, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.51 and sunk to $3.295 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTE posted a 52-week range of $3.03-$7.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 22.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 139.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $546.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $541.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.74.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Baytex Energy Corp industry. Baytex Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 16.59% institutional ownership.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Baytex Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 139.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.18, and its Beta score is 2.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.20.

In the same vein, BTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Baytex Energy Corp, BTE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.04% that was higher than 50.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.