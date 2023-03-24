Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) volume hits 5.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.47% at $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2694 and sunk to $0.2262 before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$2.40.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -648.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $627.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6985, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1556.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s CEO & President sold 394,896 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 157,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 210,318. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 289,157 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -648.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.63.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0671.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.01% that was lower than 149.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.