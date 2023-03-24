Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -5.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.45% at $2.79. During the day, the stock rose to $2.91 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$6.90.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $385.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 346 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.92, operating margin was +12.74 and Pretax Margin of +18.51.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.03 while generating a return on equity of 16.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.00, and its Beta score is 3.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.02% that was higher than 91.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.