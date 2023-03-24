Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.43M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.92% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.1288 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$9.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -794.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $592.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4122, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8754.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. It has generated 627,472 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -47,485. The stock had 14.92 Receivables turnover and 1.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.09, operating margin was -2.94 and Pretax Margin of -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -794.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.81 million was inferior to the volume of 8.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1270.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.90% that was lower than 135.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.