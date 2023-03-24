Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) volume hits 0.97 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on March 23, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.66% to $9.78. During the day, the stock rose to $9.87 and sunk to $9.63 before settling in for the price of $9.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVAX posted a 52-week range of $7.26-$17.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 366.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 258.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.83.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 22,371 shares at the rate of 10.38, making the entire transaction reach 232,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for 11.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,400,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,915,000 in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 258.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.03, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.27.

In the same vein, DVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.02 million was better the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.81% that was lower than 41.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.