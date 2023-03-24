Search
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recent quarterly performance of -81.21% is not showing the real picture

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.03% to $0.10. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1107 and sunk to $0.0989 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$17.78.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2787, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4587.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. It has generated 121,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,324. The stock had 74.80 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

[E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0191.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.75% that was lower than 201.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

