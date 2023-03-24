EPR Properties (EPR) EPS growth this year is 103.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 22, 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) started slowly as it slid -5.85% to $34.61. During the day, the stock rose to $36.55 and sunk to $34.58 before settling in for the price of $36.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $34.58-$56.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.67.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.57%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 45.14, making the entire transaction reach 22,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,543 for 55.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,700 in total.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.10, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.80.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [EPR Properties, EPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.65 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.50% that was higher than 29.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.